Two men showed up at a Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning with gunshot wounds, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

The 19-year-old and 24-year-old arrived at the hospital at about 2:45 a.m., LPD Capt. Todd Kocian said. One of the men was in critical condition, and another had serious injuries, Kocian said.

Officers had not been able to interview the men as of Saturday morning, so it's unclear what happened or where the shooting occurred.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.