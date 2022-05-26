 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Police investigating after residence shot in central Lincoln, authorities say

  • Updated
Police are investigating after a report of shots fired in central Lincoln Wednesday night led officers to several spent shell casings but no suspected perpetrators, according to police. 

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said officers responded to 18th and H streets at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, finding the shell casings and a residence damaged by gunshots. 

Kocian said the shooting caused about $2,125 in damage to the building but injured no one. 

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

NASA announces new milestone in mystery of universe's expansion rate

