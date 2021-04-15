 Skip to main content
Police investigating 40-year-old Lincoln woman's death
Police investigating 40-year-old Lincoln woman's death

  • Updated
Lincoln police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old woman found in a car Tuesday morning near Eighth and Van Dorn streets.

Karla Lewis of Lincoln was discovered at about 7:45 a.m., Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said at this time, there is no indication of foul play.

"However, we are awaiting autopsy results before we decide about what the cause of death was," Spilker said. 

She said the vehicle Lewis was found in had damage consistent with being involved in an accident, but police are awaiting full autopsy results.

Police logo 2020
