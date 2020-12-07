 Skip to main content
Police investigating 2 more business break-ins
Lincoln police are investigating a weekend break-in at CBD Remedies near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday. Officer Erin Spilker said when officers arrived on an alarm, they found the front door shattered. Security video showed someone breaking the window and going in.

She said they didn't yet know if anything had been taken. 

Spilker said police also are investigating a break-in overnight Thursday at Sunny Nails on Northwest First Street in the Highlands, where a window was smashed and two video cameras and gift certificates were taken.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

