Police investigating 2 more business break-ins

Lincoln police are investigating a weekend break-in at CBD Remedies near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday. Officer Erin Spilker said when officers arrived on an alarm, they found the front door shattered. Security video showed someone breaking the window and going in.

She said they didn't yet know if anything had been taken.

Spilker said police also are investigating a break-in overnight Thursday at Sunny Nails on Northwest First Street in the Highlands, where a window was smashed and two video cameras and gift certificates were taken.

