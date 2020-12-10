Police investigated armed robbery Thursday morning at Bethany neighborhood Kwik Shop

Lincoln police investigated an armed robbery Thursday morning at a gas station in the Bethany neighborhood.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they were called to the Kwik Shop at 1441 N. Cotner Blvd. at 8:22 a.m.
Someone came in the store with a gun and wearing a mask and left with cash, heading west.
LPD officers, with the assistance of a police service dog, searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Officers processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence.
LINCOLN POLICE WANT THE PUBLIC'S HELP SOLVING THESE CASES
