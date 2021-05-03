 Skip to main content
Police investigate weekend stabbing near the Railyard in Lincoln
Police investigate weekend stabbing near the Railyard in Lincoln

  Updated
A 23-year-old man showed up at a Lincoln hospital early Sunday with a stab wound to his abdomen.

Officer Erin Spilker said the man told police that a man came up to him and assaulted him as he was walking on the sidewalk near the Railyard at around 1:30 a.m.

She said he initially thought he'd been punched in the stomach but soon realized he had been stabbed. He said the man took off running, and he got a ride to the hospital from a friend. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police believe it may have been a targeted assault. 

Officers canvassed the area for evidence, conducted multiple interviews and are requesting video from the area.

Spilker asked anyone with information to call Lincoln Police or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

