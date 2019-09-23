{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are looking into two apparently unrelated drive-by shootings over the weekend.

Capt. Jeri Roeder said officers were called to the 100 block of B Street shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday on a report of gunshots.

She said the neighbor who called thought it was fireworks when it happened three hours earlier, just before 2 a.m., but ultimately called police.

Roeder said police found a bullet hole in the neighbor’s house, but the people there weren’t cooperative.

The second happened Sunday night around 11:30 in the 800 block of North 23rd Street.

She said at least four shots were fired in a confrontation between people trying to get inside an apartment there. Officers found four spent shell casings and a damaged window screen, siding and wall from the shots fired into the apartment.

Roeder said police don’t believe either shooting was random. Both investigations are ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

