Police investigate string of gunpoint robberies at Lincoln, Omaha gas stations

Police are investigating after a pistol-wielding man robbed three Lincoln convenience stores late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, making off with cash at all three locations.

As part of the investigation, authorities are looking into any connection to a string of robberies in the Omaha area, including two Tuesday morning.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said the robber, an unidentified male, entered the Kwik Shop near 44th Street and Cornhusker Highway at 11:50 p.m. Monday.

The man, whose face was covered, brandished a pistol and demanded money from the store clerk before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash, Kocian said.

Six minutes later, a man matching the same description entered the Casey's near 48th and Fremont streets, where he struck an employee in the face with his pistol and fired a shot inside the store, Kocian said.

The suspect gathered money and left, according to police.

Officers responded to a third convenience store at 1 a.m. Tuesday after a man matching the suspect's description entered the Kwik Shop near 27th and W streets, where he demanded money from the store's clerk and a patron using the store's ATM, Kocian said.

The man left with cash from the register and the patron.

Lincoln police noted that a similar incident played out just after 3 a.m. in Omaha, where a masked, armed man robbed the QuikTrip at 5005 S. 108th St. before fleeing.

Omaha police attempted to stop a vehicle sought in connected to the robbery and reported shots fired at officers. A pursuit extended into Sarpy County, where three people were arrested. Omaha police later arrested a fourth person, with each linked to as many as eight robberies in the Omaha area.

Lincoln police said Tuesday afternoon that no arrests have been made in connection with the Lincoln robberies.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

