Police investigate string of armed robberies at Lincoln, Omaha convenience stores

Police are investigating after a pistol-wielding man robbed three Lincoln convenience stores late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, making off with cash at all three locations, and possibly a fourth in Omaha.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said the robber, a man who remains unidentified, entered the Kwik Shop near 44th Street and Cornhusker Highway at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The man, whose face was covered, brandished a pistol and demanded money from the store clerk before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash, Kocian said.

Six minutes later, a man matching the same description entered the Casey's, near 48th and Fremont streets, where he struck an employee in the face with his pistol and fired a shot inside the store, Kocian said.

The suspect gathered money and left, according to police.

Officers responded to a third convenience store at 1 a.m. Tuesday after a man matching the suspect's description entered the Kwik Shop near 27th and W streets, where he demanded money from the store's clerk and a patron using the store's ATM, Kocian said.

The man left the store with cash from the register and the patron.

A similar incident played out just after 3 a.m. in Omaha, where a masked, armed man robbed the QuikTrip at 5005 S. 108th St. before fleeing on foot, Kocian said.

Omaha Police officers were shot at when responding to the QuikTrip robbery, leading to an hour-long pursuit that ended with four parties in custody, according to that city's police department.

None of the suspects has been identified.

Kocian, who had noted the Omaha robbery in Lincoln's morning police briefing, declined to say whether police believe the string of local robberies is related to the chase in Omaha.

"There's similarities, but sometimes similarities aren't exact," he said.

Lincoln officers are working with the Omaha Police Department as a part of their investigation.

