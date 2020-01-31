Police investigate 2 reports of gunshots Thursday, no one injured

Lincoln police say they are investigating two incidents of gunshots hours apart Thursday.

Officer Erin Spilker said the first happened just before 4 p.m. near 19th and E streets. Police found multiple shell casings in the street, and several witnesses in the area reported seeing three vehicles — a Jeep, a car and an SUV — speeding away. No one was believed to be injured.

Spilker said it was unknown if the vehicles were involved in the shooting. The investigation is continuing.

A mile away about eight hours later, just after midnight Thursday, police were called to the 700 block of C Street on gunshots that damaged the window of a home.

No one was injured. Police believe the home had been targeted by the shooter.

Spilker said it’s not yet known if the shootings were connected.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

