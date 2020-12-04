 Skip to main content
Police investigate early morning break-in at University Place smoke shop
Police investigate early morning break-in at University Place smoke shop

Lincoln police are investigating an early morning break-in Friday at the Highest Cloud smoke shop in the University Place neighborhood.

Officer Erin Spilker said an alarm sent police to the business on North 48th Street near Madison Avenue. They arrived to find the front door had been kicked in and another exterior door open.

Items had been thrown around, but no one was there.

Spilker said store video showed several people going inside the business after kicking in the door and taking rolling papers and other smoking products. The loss amount wasn't yet available.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

