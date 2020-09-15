 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate burglary at Lincoln home furnishing store
View Comments
editor's pick

Police investigate burglary at Lincoln home furnishing store

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say they are investigating a Sunday evening burglary at the At Home store at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police went out Monday and took a report from the manager there, who said video surveillance showed a man pushing a cart full of merchandise to the loading dock and cutting the lock to take it out a back, overhead door.

Bonkiewicz said they think it happened around 6 or 7 p.m.

The store was open at the time.

He said officers are working with the business to determine what was stolen, but the store estimates the loss at around $200.

Disbarred Lincoln attorney gets prison time for theft case
Lincoln man gets probation for crash that killed David City man
Black Hills technician receives award for doing lifesaving CPR

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Police logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News