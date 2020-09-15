Police investigate burglary at Lincoln home furnishing store

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say they are investigating a Sunday evening burglary at the At Home store at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police went out Monday and took a report from the manager there, who said video surveillance showed a man pushing a cart full of merchandise to the loading dock and cutting the lock to take it out a back, overhead door.

Bonkiewicz said they think it happened around 6 or 7 p.m.

The store was open at the time.

He said officers are working with the business to determine what was stolen, but the store estimates the loss at around $200.

