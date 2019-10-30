Lincoln police say four people were taken to the hospital for injuries after crashing into a pole near 26th and Holdrege streets Wednesday morning shortly before 1.
Officer Angela Sands said 19-year-old Daneko Logan was driving eastbound in a Saturn Ion, lost control and collided with a pole on the southside of Holdrege Street. Police cited him on suspicion of DUI, driving under suspension and willful reckless driving.
His four passengers’ injuries were not believed to be life threatening.