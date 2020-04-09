Police: Information about suspected stolen car at Lincoln hotel led to 2 drug arrests

Information about a suspected stolen car led investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force to a Lincoln hotel Wednesday night, where they arrested two men on drug charges.
Officer Erin Spilker said at around 7:30 p.m. they went to the Red Roof Inn at 3939 N. 26th St. where they spotted the car, a 2008 Pontiac G6, arrive being driven by a 40-year-old Lincoln man, William Schippert.
She said the car ended up not being stolen, but investigators learned Schippert’s license was revoked and that the license plates didn't go to the G6.
When officers went to talk to Schippert, who was with three others in the parking lot, they went into the hotel.
Spilker said Schippert was taken into custody inside after investigators found 10.7 grams of methamphetamine, self-sealing bags, a digital scale and a pipe on him.
She said they found another man, 40-year-old Kristian Hespen of Lincoln, hiding near a vending machine and located 12.2 grams of meth, 1 gram of unknown powder and a plastic bag containing 14 hydrocodone pills, 13 oxycodone pills, 10 Alprazolam pills and four morphine pills near him.
They also found more than $400 cash and a digital scale with drug residue on it, Spilker said.
Police arrested both Hespen and Schippert on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Hespen also was arrested for four counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of money while violating drug laws.
Two others with them were not arrested.
