Police: In jail call, Lincoln man tried to get women to engage in prostitution to raise his bond money

A 28-year-old Lincoln man initially busted for possessing a firearm as a felon now faces a new charge of pandering, and in court records police say he's a suspect in a Feb. 9 shooting.
Joseph T. Mitchell hasn't yet been charged in the case of a 28-year-old man shot in his right leg during an attempted robbery outside a Lincoln hotel.
But police now say that investigation led to the pandering charge, filed against Mitchell earlier this week, according to an affidavit for his arrest on the felony.
In the court records, Officer Benjamin Pflanz said the facts of that case showed there was "some kind of argument over prostitution," between Mitchell and the 28-year-old who was shot.
He said police found messages on Mitchell's phone that appeared to be negotiations of pay for sex acts, as well as stored images that had been used in prostitution advertisements.
Pflanz said they now believe Mitchell had taken at least two women to Mississippi, Missouri and Iowa "for the purposes of prostitution."
He said on Feb. 14, in a call from the jail, Mitchell directed them to engage in prostitution to raise his bond money.
You have free articles remaining.
Officers with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Fugitive Task Force and Lincoln Police Criminal Investigation Unit arrested Mitchell on Feb. 10, a day after the shooting, after finding him at a hotel at 25th and Fairfield streets.
He had been staying at the hotel, and they had gone there to arrest him on a felony warrant, Officer Chris Milisits said in a separate affidavit.
In it, Milisits said Mitchell gave police permission to search his 2008 Mercedes C300, where they allegedly found a 9mm handgun and two magazines in the center console. Mitchell is a convicted felon, so he can't legally possess a firearm.
Testing is being done on the gun to determine if it was the weapon used in the Feb. 9 shooting.
The victim's injury wasn't life-threatening.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger