A 21-year-old woman could face felony charges following a fatal hit-and-run accident in south Lincoln on Friday evening.
Casey J. Maxfield called police overnight, telling them she was the driver who hit a 41-year-old pedestrian crossing 10th Street at around 8:30 p.m., police said in a news release.
Police identified the victim on Saturday at Tina M. Mortensen. She died at the scene, just south of South Street.
During their initial investigation, police asked for help in finding a red or maroon car with "significant damage," including a smashed passenger-side headlight, that fled the scene northbound.
Tenth Street was closed from Park to South streets for much of Friday night while the investigation continued.
Around 3 a.m., police were called to talk to Maxfield, who directed them to a damaged maroon 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, according to the news release.
Maxfield was ticketed and taken to the Lancaster County jail on suspicion of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, tampering with physical evidence, motor vehicle homicide and driving under suspension.
Charges against Maxfield are pending as the investigation continues.
Police asked anyone with information to call 402-441-6000 or CrimeStoppers at 402-475-3600.