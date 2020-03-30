Police identify victim of fatal hit-and-run in Lincoln

Lincoln Police identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run near East Campus over the weekend.

Sean Cover, 44, of Lincoln, was hit and killed east of the intersection of 38th and Holdrege streets at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, Officer Erin Spilker said Monday.

Woman arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run near East Campus Lincoln Police have arrested a woman in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Saturday night.

She said 22-year-old Teawna Stetson, the suspected driver, turned herself in to police on the allegations about three hours after the crash. Spilker said Stetson told police she was driving a Nissan Altima when she tried to avoid hitting a pedestrian in the street, but couldn't.

He had been crossing in the middle of a block.

Police arrested Stetson on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury or death. She also was cited for not having insurance and driving on a suspended license.

Spilker said there was no indication Stetson had been texting or drinking. Police are looking to talk with occupants of an SUV in the area at the time who may have important information about the crash.

