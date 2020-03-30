You are the owner of this article.
Police identify victim of fatal hit-and-run in Lincoln
Lincoln Police identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run near East Campus over the weekend.

Sean Cover, 44, of Lincoln, was hit and killed east of the intersection of 38th and Holdrege streets at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, Officer Erin Spilker said Monday.

She said 22-year-old Teawna Stetson, the suspected driver, turned herself in to police on the allegations about three hours after the crash. Spilker said Stetson told police she was driving a Nissan Altima when she tried to avoid hitting a pedestrian in the street, but couldn't.

He had been crossing in the middle of a block. 

Police arrested Stetson on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury or death. She also was cited for not having insurance and driving on a suspended license.

Spilker said there was no indication Stetson had been texting or drinking. Police are looking to talk with occupants of an SUV in the area at the time who may have important information about the crash. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

