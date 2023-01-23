 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identify victim in fatal weekend shooting as 18-year-old Lincoln man

Lincoln Police said an 18-year-old Lincoln man was shot and killed Saturday morning and a suspect is in custody.

Officers arrested Armon Rejai, 29, of Lincoln, on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony for the shooting that occurred near 18th Street and Euclid Avenue at about 10:15 a.m., according to a news release.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance and shooting, finding the victim, 18-year-old Julian Martinez, of Lincoln, outside a residence with a gunshot wound to the chest.

First responders performed CPR on Martinez, who was taken Bryan West Campus, where he was declared dead.

Officials on Monday said the two were arguing about their dogs in the moments leading up to the shooting.

LPD is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

