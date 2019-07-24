{{featured_button_text}}

Police said Richard Cuddeford, 83, died Tuesday, possibly the result of a medical episode before crashing near 14th and Irving streets.

Police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the crash at 9:06 a.m. The site is several blocks south of the Superior Street roundabout.

Witnesses told police the Cuddeford appeared to suffer a medical episode before his vehicle collided with another one, Officer Angela Sands said.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The occupants of the second vehicle were not injured. 

