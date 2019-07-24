Police said Richard Cuddeford, 83, died Tuesday, possibly the result of a medical episode before crashing near 14th and Irving streets.
Police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the crash at 9:06 a.m. The site is several blocks south of the Superior Street roundabout.
Witnesses told police the Cuddeford appeared to suffer a medical episode before his vehicle collided with another one, Officer Angela Sands said.
The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The occupants of the second vehicle were not injured.