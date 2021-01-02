Police identify man killed in construction accident at Lincoln emergency youth shelter

One worker died and another was injured after a piece of concrete fell on them in a construction accident at Cedars in south Lincoln, the Lincoln Police Department said Friday.

The men were in a crew disassembling a concrete balcony that was about 10 to 12 feet off the ground just before 11:30 a.m. when a chunk of the balcony broke off, Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Emergency medical crews took one man to a hospital with a leg injury that wasn't considered life-threatening. The other worker, 25-year-old Mason Harris, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Cedars is undergoing a $3.5 million expansion to its emergency youth shelter at 6601 Pioneers Blvd.

