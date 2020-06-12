Police identify man in photographs from EZ Go vandalism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police have identified the man believed to be involved in damaging the EZ Go gas station after a peaceful protest turned violent on the morning of May 30.

Police posted photographs of the man, wearing a white mask, tank top and sandals, on Thursday on the local Crime Stoppers page. Police say he could be linked to an attempted arson at the convenience store at 26th and O streets.

The identification came from a call to the department’s anonymous tip line, said Officer Erin Spilker. No arrest has been made, she said.

Friday morning, police posted photographs of a woman breaking windows with a skateboard and spray-painting the statue of President Lincoln outside the County-City Building on May 31, asking for help in identifying her.

Police will make daily posts of those committing crimes who were photographed or videotaped during protests, Spilker said.

Photos, videos: Protests in Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.