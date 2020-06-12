You are the owner of this article.
Police identify man in photographs from EZ Go vandalism
Suspect

This photo of a suspect in the EZ Go arson attempt was posted on the Lincoln Crime Stoppers website.

 LINCOLN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police have identified the man believed to be involved in damaging the EZ Go gas station after a peaceful protest turned violent on the morning of May 30.

Police posted photographs of the man, wearing a white mask, tank top and sandals, on Thursday on the local Crime Stoppers page. Police say he could be linked to an attempted arson at the convenience store at 26th and O streets.

The identification came from a call to the department’s anonymous tip line, said Officer Erin Spilker. No arrest has been made, she said.

Police ask for help to find woman who spray-painted Lincoln statue during protests

Friday morning, police posted photographs of a woman breaking windows with a skateboard and spray-painting the statue of President Lincoln outside the County-City Building on May 31, asking for help in identifying her.

Police will make daily posts of those committing crimes who were photographed or videotaped during protests, Spilker said.

