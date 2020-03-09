Police identify man fatally stabbed on Sunday morning

Police identified a 37-year-old Lincoln man as the victim of a fatal stabbing early Sunday morning.
Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said police went to an apartment in the 2200 block of Orchard Street at about 3:30 a.m. on a report of a stabbing and arrived to find a friend performing CPR on Edward Varejka.
Officers took over until rescue workers could get there but weren’t able to save Varejka. Bliemeister said he was declared dead at 4:09 a.m. Sunday.
No arrests had been reported as of Monday morning.
Investigators spent much of Sunday processing the crime scene and talking with witnesses. Bliemeister said there were at least three people in the apartment, including Varejka, when intruders came in and attacked him. A fourth man, who lived at the apartment, was outside.
You have free articles remaining.
Bliemeister said police are working to determine who the intruders were, who stabbed Varejka and why.
“The investigation has not yet established any facts or circumstances that would lead us to know what brought those individuals into that apartment on the early morning hours of Sunday. So we are continuing to try to work to identify the whys behind it,” the police chief said at a Monday morning briefing.
Police recovered a knife at the scene but were working to determine if it was the weapon used to kill Varejka. Bliemeister declined to say how many times he was stabbed but said an autopsy was set for Monday morning to help investigators learn more.
It is Lincoln’s first homicide of 2020.
“We do need help. People know about this,” he said.
Bliemeister aked anyone with information or with surveillance video from the area to call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger