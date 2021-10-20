 Skip to main content
Police identify Lincoln man killed in Vine Street fight
Police identify Lincoln man killed in Vine Street fight

A Lincoln man was killed in a fight near 26th and Vine streets Monday, and the suspect was arrested across town a few hours later, police said.

The Lincoln man who was killed after a 50-year-old man allegedly struck him with a heavy pole amid a fight near 26th and Vine streets on Monday has been identified. 

Trevious Clark was 29 years old. 

Lincoln police say Brian Adams Sr. assaulted Clark with the pole in the middle of the day a block from one of the busiest intersections in town.

Brian Adams Sr.

Adams was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony, said Jason Stille, LPD's assistant chief of operations. Stille announced the arrest at a Tuesday morning news conference. 

Stille said a 911 call at 3:08 p.m. sent police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue to the multi-unit house where a fight outside in a driveway had left the younger man injured.

When police arrived 3 minutes later, people on the scene were performing CPR.

Clark was taken to the hospital but died about 4 p.m. 

Emergency radio traffic indicated Adams had fled the scene in a white minivan.

Adams was arrested at a home in southwest Lincoln a few hours after the fight and hospitalized for injuries suspected to have been from the fight. He was later released and taken to the county jail.

According to prison records, Adams had just been released on parole July 30 from a six- to 10-year sentence for second-degree assault for hitting a woman in the head twice with a combination lock at 37th Street and Baldwin Avenue in 2018. 

Stille said he didn't know if the men knew one another or what the deadly fight was about. He also didn't answer whether either of the two lived at the home.

On Tuesday afternoon, the crime scene tape that once surrounded the house had been replaced by a small memorial of flowers and candles outside an apartment door.

This is a developing story. Check back at JournalStar.com for updates. 

Homicide, 10.18

Police stand between two houses near the scene of a homicide on Monday at 26th and Vine streets. 
Homicide, 10.18

Lincoln police officers stand behind a van Monday night near 26th and Vine streets where police say a man was killed earlier in the day during a fight.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

Andrew Wegley
A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger
Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

