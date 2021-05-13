Police identify Lincoln man, 24, killed in crash

A 24-year-old Lincoln man was killed -- and his mother hospitalized -- in Wednesday’s collision between an SUV and a loaded dump truck, Lincoln police said Thursday.

David J. McClain was pronounced dead at the scene, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said. His mother, 44-year-old Kristie Jones, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities were called to the crash just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, and later determined the fully loaded, 95,000-pound dump truck had been heading west on Cornhusker, approaching a green light on North 70th Street.

Witnesses told police McClain, driving a 2014 Ford Flex, had been traveling south on 70th when he pulled out in front of the truck, Bonkiewicz said.

They collided, and the truck tipped on its side, spilling its load of sand and gravel.

The 47-year-old truck driver from Blair suffered injuries to his elbow, neck and back.

Police are still investigating, though they don’t suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision, Bonkiewicz said.

