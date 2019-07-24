Police have identified a 29-year-old man who died after a car he was riding in left the road in east Lincoln late Tuesday and hit a tree.
Najim Alnori was killed in the crash, which was reported just before midnight when witnesses saw a car that had crashed into a tree at 70th Street and Victory Park Drive.
Investigators believe the car was northbound on South 70th Street before it left the road on the east side and hit the tree, Capt. Jake Dilsaver said in a news release.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the 37-year-old driver to a Lincoln hospital, where her condition had stabilized, Dilsaver said.
First responders pronounced Alnori dead at the scene.
Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be factors in the crash, Dilsaver said. Police are investigating what caused the driver to go off the road.