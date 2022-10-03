 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identify 48-year-old man killed in northeast Lincoln homicide

More than three days after a welfare check led police to a homicide at a house in northeast Lincoln on Thursday, authorities on Monday identified the man killed as 48-year-old Robert Aguirre.

Police found the Lincoln man dead at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon after a woman called and reported there was a deceased man in the house 65th Street and Madison Avenue, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the caller, Aguirre and 35-year-old Joshua Larsen, who was later arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for his alleged role in Aguirre's death, Kocian said.

Joshua Larsen

Larsen 

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said Larsen had been in an intimate relationship with the Aguirre. Authorities have not said how 48-year-old is thought to have been killed, or how long he had been dead when officers arrived Thursday afternoon.

Larsen, who was also arrested for an outstanding felony warrant, was held at the Lancaster County jail without bond over the weekend, said Bruce Prenda, the deputy county attorney.

The 35-year-old is set to make his first court appearance in the homicide case Monday afternoon.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

