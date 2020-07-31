You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify 23-year-old Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash
View Comments
breaking topical top story

Police identify 23-year-old Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash

{{featured_button_text}}

A 23-year-old Lincoln man died Thursday night in a crash on Nebraska 2 at the Pioneers Boulevard turn, police say.

Brady Sweetser was riding his motorcycle west on the highway when 38-year-old Patrick Tvrdy of Lincoln turned left in front of him in a Dodge Charger and the two collided, according to the accident report.

Sweetser was found unresponsive in the road. 

Police took over CPR until Lincoln Fire & Rescue workers arrived. But he died at the scene.

The crash happened at 9:30 p.m.

Tvrdy was taken to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
2
0
0
12
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News