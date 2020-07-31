Police identify 23-year-old Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash

A 23-year-old Lincoln man died Thursday night in a crash on Nebraska 2 at the Pioneers Boulevard turn, police say.
Brady Sweetser was riding his motorcycle west on the highway when 38-year-old Patrick Tvrdy of Lincoln turned left in front of him in a Dodge Charger and the two collided, according to the accident report.
Sweetser was found unresponsive in the road.
Police took over CPR until Lincoln Fire & Rescue workers arrived. But he died at the scene.
The crash happened at 9:30 p.m.
Tvrdy was taken to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
