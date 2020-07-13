You are the owner of this article.
Police identify 21-year-old arrested for slashing in northeast Lincoln
Police identify 21-year-old arrested for slashing in northeast Lincoln

Stabbing scene

Two men sustain non-life-threatening injuries after stabbing incident Saturday afternoon in northeast Lincoln.

 Sofia Saric

Police on Monday identified the man arrested for a slashing that injured two men, sending one to the hospital, Saturday afternoon in northeast Lincoln as 21-year-old Keagen Webber.

Officer Erin Spilker said Webber was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

She said the injuries sustained by the 40- and 37-year-old victims are non-life-threatening.

Keagen Webber

Keagen Webber

It happened at about 3:30 p.m. at a house near 40th Street and Colfax Avenue, north of Cornhusker Highway. Spilker said the two men were trying to take Webber's girlfriend to a safe location because they believed he was assaulting her, but she didn't want to go.

Police say Webber found them, which led to a confrontation between Webber and the two men. The 40-year-old man was left with cuts to his back and neck, some of which required stitches. The 37-year-old man also had minor injuries, Spilker said.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News