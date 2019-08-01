Police say 22-year-old Triston Grieser of Lincoln died Wednesday night after the motorcycle he was driving was struck by an SUV.
The collision happened just before 9:30 p.m. at 14th Street and Warlick Boulevard.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a 21-year-old woman heading south on 14th Street in a Ford Escape failed to yield to Grieser, who was heading north on Warlick Boulevard. He said the woman told police several times she didn’t see him.
Bonkiewicz said the front of her SUV struck the motorcycle.
Grieser was an infantryman in the Nebraska National Guard assigned to C Troop, 1-134th Cavalry Squadron in Beatrice. He enlisted in 2014.
Bonkiewicz said a citation was pending for the woman’s failure to yield. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.