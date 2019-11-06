Police have confirmed that a woman was brought to a Lincoln hospital with a gunshot wound to her chest just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Late in the afternoon, they identified her as Linda Sonthixay, a 26-year-old Lincoln resident.
Sgt. Angela Sands said officers went to 17th and B streets, where she told them it happened. The injury isn't believed to be life-threatening.
Sonthixay told police she was in her apartment when a man came in and shot her in the chest. A friend drove her to Bryan West Campus and carried her inside.
Police scrambled to her apartment.
A witness reported seeing two men in hoodies in the area speeding away in a white Honda Civic at about that same time.
Additional details, including the woman’s condition, weren’t yet being released.
Investigators will be at 17/B for an extended amount of time and ask people to avoid the area. Additional details, including the status of the woman’s injury, aren’t yet being released.— Lori Pilger (@LJSpilger) November 6, 2019
Sgt. Sands said the shooting didn’t appear to be random and police don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to public.— Lori Pilger (@LJSpilger) November 6, 2019