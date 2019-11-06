{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting scene

Police responded Wednesday to the scene of a suspected shooting in central Lincoln.

 LORI PILGER, Journal Star

Police have confirmed that a woman was brought to a Lincoln hospital with a gunshot wound to her chest just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Late in the afternoon, they identified her as Linda Sonthixay, a 26-year-old Lincoln resident.

Sgt. Angela Sands said officers went to 17th and B streets, where she told them it happened. The injury isn't believed to be life-threatening.

Sonthixay told police she was in her apartment when a man came in and shot her in the chest. A friend drove her to Bryan West Campus and carried her inside.

Police scrambled to her apartment.

A witness reported seeing two men in hoodies in the area speeding away in a white Honda Civic at about that same time.

Additional details, including the woman’s condition, weren’t yet being released.

