Police ID victim of fatal motorcycle crash as Lincoln man

Police have identified the 28-year-old man killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night as Jacoby Wilcox of Lincoln.

Officer Erin Spilker said a Gage County sheriff's deputy tried to stop him for speeding on U.S. 77 but called off the pursuit and notified the Nebraska State Patrol of the description of the motorcycle.

They spotted him at 10:08 p.m., heading north on U.S. 77 just south of Lincoln.

As the southbound troopers turned around to attempt a traffic stop, the motorcycle crashed into the rear of a Jeep Grand Cherokee near Warlick Boulevard.

The troopers arrived at the scene moments later and attempted life-saving measures on Wilcox, but he died at the scene. The driver of the Jeep, who had changed lanes shortly before the crash, was not injured.

The State Patrol requested that the Lincoln Police Department investigate the crash.

