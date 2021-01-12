 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police ID Lincoln man arrested in connection to standoff last week
View Comments
editor's pick

Police ID Lincoln man arrested in connection to standoff last week

{{featured_button_text}}

A 34-year-old Lincoln man involved in a standoff last week that started when he allegedly threatened a passing driver with a hatchet now is in jail. 

Officer Erin Spilker said Steven Shiffermiller was released Monday from a treatment facility and was arrested on a string of felony allegations, including: threat to use explosives, possession of a destructive device, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and resisting arrest.

Steven Shiffermiller

Steven Shiffermiller

Spilker said at about 4:45 p.m. Jan. 6, a 25-year-old woman driving by Shiffermiller's home at 36th and Van Dorn streets called 911 after the stranger came toward her with a hatchet when she stopped to ask if he was OK. She drove away in fear for her and her children.

Around the same time, Shiffermiller allegedly called 911 threatening to bomb the Lincoln Police Department.

Spilker said officers found him holding an incendiary device on his porch.

They negotiated with him and attempted to deescalate the situation but say Shiffermiller poured gasoline in and around his home and threatened to start it on fire, causing them to evacuate nearby homes.

Police ultimately deployed less-than-lethal rounds to take him into custody around 8:45 p.m. Spilker said he initially was taken to a local facility for treatment. Officers found Molotov cocktails in a search of his home, she said.

Lincoln man awaiting trial on allegations of sexually abusing young girl dies at hospital
19-year-old Lincoln man pleads not guilty to manslaughter for July 4 shooting of friend
Lincoln real estate agent recounts interaction with accused killer

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News