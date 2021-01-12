Police ID Lincoln man arrested in connection to standoff last week

A 34-year-old Lincoln man involved in a standoff last week that started when he allegedly threatened a passing driver with a hatchet now is in jail.

Officer Erin Spilker said Steven Shiffermiller was released Monday from a treatment facility and was arrested on a string of felony allegations, including: threat to use explosives, possession of a destructive device, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and resisting arrest.

Spilker said at about 4:45 p.m. Jan. 6, a 25-year-old woman driving by Shiffermiller's home at 36th and Van Dorn streets called 911 after the stranger came toward her with a hatchet when she stopped to ask if he was OK. She drove away in fear for her and her children.

Around the same time, Shiffermiller allegedly called 911 threatening to bomb the Lincoln Police Department.

Spilker said officers found him holding an incendiary device on his porch.

They negotiated with him and attempted to deescalate the situation but say Shiffermiller poured gasoline in and around his home and threatened to start it on fire, causing them to evacuate nearby homes.