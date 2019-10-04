Hastings police on Friday identified the man as Kipp Pfeiffer who killed himself at his home a day earlier as Lincoln police and State Patrol troopers tried to serve a search warrant in a child pornography case.
Police Capt. Mike Doremus told the Hastings Tribune that officers found 49-year-old Pfeiffer dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
In a news release Thursday night, Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said that law enforcement went to the house at about noon, knocked on the door and announced their presence.
They observed movement inside the home, but no one answered, he said. When officers entered, they found the house's only occupant dead.
You have free articles remaining.
No officers discharged a weapon, Thomas said. The patrol requested that the Hastings Police Department investigate the death.
The warrant was part of an investigation begun Sept. 29 by the Lincoln Police Department, according to officer Angela Sands, who spoke Friday morning at a media briefing.
She said the child pornography investigation originated in Lincoln after investigators were alerted about illicit images showing a teenage victim, but the suspect lived in Hastings, which is why the Lincoln Police Department worked with the State Patrol to serve the warrant.
The warrant was part of the investigation to see if he had more child pornography, Sands said.