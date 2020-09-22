 Skip to main content
Police ID 31-year-old Lincoln motorcyclist who died in Monday night crash
Police ID 31-year-old Lincoln motorcyclist who died in Monday night crash

A 31-year-old Lincoln man died Monday night in a crash between his motorcycle and a car at 27th and Randolph streets, police say.

It happened shortly before 9:40 p.m.

In a crash report, police said Tyler Roth was thrown from his Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with a Nissan Altima driven by 23-year-old Eleazar Guzman of Lincoln.

Police said Guzman had started to turn left from Randolph to head north on 27th Street with a green light when he saw the motorcycle's headlights heading into the intersection from the north.

Police said that when Roth was ejected, he struck an eastbound SUV driven by a 26-year-old Lincoln man.

A witness estimated the motorcycle's speed at 40 mph just prior to the collision. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

