Police ID 20-year-old Lincoln man killed in south Lincoln motorcycle crash
Police ID 20-year-old Lincoln man killed in south Lincoln motorcycle crash

Police have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon as 20-year-old Garet Darnall of Lincoln. 

The crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of 38th Street and Pine Lake Road. Officer Erin Spilker said Darnall was heading west on Pine Lake when he collided with an eastbound Buick Enclave turning onto 38th Street.

Darnall died at the scene.

Spilker said police are investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash.

Pine Lake Road was closed at the scene for several hours after the crash.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

