A 33-year-old Lincoln man spent the weekend in jail after allegedly chasing a man with a hatchet Friday afternoon.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at about 4:20 p.m. Friday officers went to an alley near 11th and F streets on a report of a man chasing someone down an alley with a hatchet.
The victim, a 47-year-old man, had gotten away and told police that he arrived at a home in the area and was approached by Aaron M. Straight who yelled, “I need my money.” After the victim told Straight he didn’t owe him any money, he said Straight started chasing him.
Bonkiewicz said officers obtained a search warrant, contacted Straight at the residence and located a double-bladed ax like the one described by a witness.
They arrested Straight, of 1020 E St., on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
