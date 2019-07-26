Lincoln police said late Friday afternoon that the man dropped off at a Lincoln hospital early Wednesday died of a gunshot wound.
Police are still looking into a possible connection between Martae Green's death at Bryan West Campus and the death of Audrea Craig, who police found that morning with multiple gunshot wounds at 2046 S. 26th St., less than a mile away.
In a Friday afternoon news release, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said an autopsy determined Green, 26, of Bellevue, died of a single gunshot wound to the pelvis.
Police were called at 3:52 a.m. to Bryan West, where Green was dropped off by unknown individuals who quickly left the scene.
Green was unresponsive and pronounced dead at 4:37 a.m.
On that busy Wednesday morning, police were called to the house on 26th Street at 3:46 a.m. Craig, 34, died at 3:57 a.m.
Bliemeister said police are reviewing video, digital and forensic evidence from the search of the house and from the hospital to determine if there's a link between the two deaths, the third and fourth homicides reported in Lincoln this year.
Audrea Craig's older sister, Tyler Craig, has set up a GoFundMe account to help with burial costs and for needs of her sister's five children — ages 6 to 16.
Investigators believe the children were among six kids in the house when at least two unidentified men forced their way into Craig's home on the morning she died. Bliemeister said Thursday that investigators "suspect the distribution of narcotics may have played a role in this targeted act of violence."
No arrests have been reported in connection with either of the deaths.