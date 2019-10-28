Lincoln police say someone stole a loaded 9mm handgun, rifle and bow from a pickup parked in a driveway near 56th and Old Cheney overnight Sunday.
Officer Angela Sands said shortly after 5:30 a.m. Monday, a 34-year-old man discovered more than $2,250 worth of items -- including the two guns, ammunition, medication, a laptop computer and trail camera -- missing from his pickup and called police.
He told them one of his children may have accidentally left the door unlocked.
Sands asked anyone with information to call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.