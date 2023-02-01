 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Glock handgun stolen from Lincoln man's pickup

Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Lincoln man reported his 9 mm handgun was stolen from his pickup sometime Monday night.

The man called Lincoln Police just before 8 a.m. Tuesday to report the theft, which happened near 33rd and Franklin streets, about one block north of South Street, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Along with the Glock 43 handgun, the 23-year-old told police that $400 in cash, his debit card and his Venmo card were taken from his 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, Vollmer said.

The man told police he believed his truck had been locked overnight, but officers did not find signs of forced entry, Vollmer said.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

