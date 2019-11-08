{{featured_button_text}}
Suspects

LPD released this video surveillance image of suspects in the theft of rent checks and cash from apartment drop boxes.

 LPD

A fifth residential rental complex has reported being hit by a couple stealing from a rent drop-off box.

Police Capt. Jeri Roeder said Contempo Mobile Home Park, 3601 N. First St., reported on Thursday that checks and money orders were taken earlier in the week there.

It is believed to be connected to the same thing happening at four apartment complexes in east Lincoln over the weekend.

Roeder said police believe up to 60 people may be victims of the pair of thieves caught on video fishing checks and envelopes out of the boxes.

