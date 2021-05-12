 Skip to main content
Police found suspect in assault, threat case circling the Hall of Justice in Lincoln
Police found suspect in assault, threat case circling the Hall of Justice in Lincoln

  • Updated
Welcome to your daily dose of self defense. Your life could depend on it. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Lincoln police say they arrested a Lincoln man Tuesday afternoon after a 20-year-old woman came to the Hall of Justice saying she had just been assaulted and the man was still following her.

It happened shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Corey Dodds

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Corey Dodds, 27, had elbowed her in the face while she was in his car, causing her lower lip to swell.

She told police she called a friend for help, but Dodds followed her into his vehicle, then pulled out a knife and threatened to kill them, allegedly lunging toward the 66-year-old man.

Bonkiewicz said officers found Dodds circling the Hall of Justice. He allegedly resisted, but police ultimately arrested him on suspicion of terroristic threats, domestic assault, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer.

Besieged public servants are exhausted

