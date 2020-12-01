 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police flagged down near 26th and Vine about home-invasion robbery by knife-wielding thieves
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Police flagged down near 26th and Vine about home-invasion robbery by knife-wielding thieves

{{featured_button_text}}

A 31-year-old Lincoln man flagged police down near 26th and Vine streets late Monday to tell them he'd just been robbed.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened just before 11:30 p.m.

Drug trafficker sentenced to 11 years in Nebraska case

Police were in the area on an unrelated call when they saw two or three people running from a home, followed by the 31-year-old man. He told officers he was in his home with one adult and two teen family members when someone knocked on the door, then forced the door open.

Spilker said three people came in holding knives and demanding money. The 31-year-old and a 26-year-old man, who had been in a bedroom when one of the thieves came in swinging a knife at him, both ended up with minor cuts to their hands before the three left with a phone and money.

Lawsuit alleges animal neglect by Sandhills ranch

MISSING PERSONS IN NEBRASKA

Police logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News