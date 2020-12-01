Police flagged down near 26th and Vine about home-invasion robbery by knife-wielding thieves

A 31-year-old Lincoln man flagged police down near 26th and Vine streets late Monday to tell them he'd just been robbed.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened just before 11:30 p.m.

Police were in the area on an unrelated call when they saw two or three people running from a home, followed by the 31-year-old man. He told officers he was in his home with one adult and two teen family members when someone knocked on the door, then forced the door open.

Spilker said three people came in holding knives and demanding money. The 31-year-old and a 26-year-old man, who had been in a bedroom when one of the thieves came in swinging a knife at him, both ended up with minor cuts to their hands before the three left with a phone and money.

MISSING PERSONS IN NEBRASKA

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.