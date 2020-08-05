You are the owner of this article.
Police find teen's stolen motorcycle, arrest 24-year-old Lincoln man
Police find teen's stolen motorcycle, arrest 24-year-old Lincoln man

A Lincoln man arrested Tuesday stands accused of driving away with a teenager's motorcycle during a test drive a week ago. 

Officer Erin Spilker said the 19-year-old man told police he had put an ad on Facebook Marketplace trying to sell his yellow Honda motorcycle for $2,800.

Benjamin Kawamura

But on the afternoon of July 28, when he met a man to test drive it at a church parking lot east of 27th Street and Grainger Parkway, the man drove away with it, Spilker said. 

She said police tracked down the suspected thief, 24-year-old Benjamin Kawamura, and Tuesday night arrested him on suspicion of theft by unlawful taking after finding the stolen Honda motorcycle, which had been spray-painted black, in the backyard of the house where he was found near Pentzer Park on North 27th Street.

Spilker said they also arrested Kawamura on five felony warrants on drug, weapons and theft charges. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

