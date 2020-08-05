Police find teen's stolen motorcycle, arrest 24-year-old Lincoln man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln man arrested Tuesday stands accused of driving away with a teenager's motorcycle during a test drive a week ago.

Officer Erin Spilker said the 19-year-old man told police he had put an ad on Facebook Marketplace trying to sell his yellow Honda motorcycle for $2,800.

But on the afternoon of July 28, when he met a man to test drive it at a church parking lot east of 27th Street and Grainger Parkway, the man drove away with it, Spilker said.

She said police tracked down the suspected thief, 24-year-old Benjamin Kawamura, and Tuesday night arrested him on suspicion of theft by unlawful taking after finding the stolen Honda motorcycle, which had been spray-painted black, in the backyard of the house where he was found near Pentzer Park on North 27th Street.

Spilker said they also arrested Kawamura on five felony warrants on drug, weapons and theft charges.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

