Lincoln police didn't see any obvious signs of foul play in the death of a man found at the Cornhusker Highway interchange on Interstate 180, a department spokeswoman said.
A state worker mowing the ditches on the southwest side of the interchange called 911 at 10:32 a.m. after seeing the body along a fence line, Officer Angela Sands said.
The man's death remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon, and police had not identified him.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.