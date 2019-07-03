{{featured_button_text}}
Body found, 7.3.19

Police staged on Cornhusker Highway near the Interstate 180 interchange following a report of a dead body found in the area on Wednesday morning.

 RILEY JOHNSON, Journal Star

Lincoln police didn't see any obvious signs of foul play in the death of a man found at the Cornhusker Highway interchange on Interstate 180, a department spokeswoman said. 

A state worker mowing the ditches on the southwest side of the interchange called 911 at 10:32 a.m. after seeing the body along a fence line, Officer Angela Sands said.

The man's death remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon, and police had not identified him. 

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

0
0
3
4
0

Tags

Reporter

Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln.

Load comments