editor's pick

Police find meth, gun during Lincoln traffic stop, court records show

A late-night traffic stop led to the discovery of nearly a pound of suspected methamphetamine and a loaded handgun, according to court records.

Terry Christianson, 64, of Lincoln was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram south on Sun Valley Boulevard near West O Street at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday when officers noticed he didn't have his headlights on.

Terry Christianson

Christianson

Police stopped Christianson and saw a loaded .357 Magnum in the driver's side door. An ensuing search turned up 367.7 grams of suspected meth, 28.2 grams of marijuana and $7,125 in cash, according to an affidavit for Christianson's arrest.

He was charged with possession of more than 140 grams of meth with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of money while violating a drug law, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

