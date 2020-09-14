Police find fingerprint, make arrest in robbery of gas station near Lincoln airport

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police say they arrested a 26-year-old Lincoln woman Friday after a fingerprint connected her to a robbery at a convenience store last week near the Lincoln Airport.

Early Sept. 7, a woman working at U-Stop, 2925 N.W. 12th St., reported that a man had come in just after midnight and held a gun to her head while a woman demanded money.

The pair left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Monday, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the forensic unit processed fingerprints found at the scene, and they allegedly matched to Kimberly D. Williams, 26.

He said police found her Friday afternoon at a strip mall near First Street and Cornhusker Highway. A search of the vehicle she was in allegedly turned up a mask and gloves believed to have been worn during the robbery, a roll of quarters and 0.3 grams of methamphetamine.

Police arrested Williams on suspicion of robbery, aiding and abetting use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a controlled substance.

They still are looking for the second suspect, Bonkiewicz said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

