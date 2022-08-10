Police find 17 MacBooks stolen from Lincoln Northwest High School, authorities say

Officers who were responding to a reported grass fire Sunday night found an unattended vehicle with 17 Lincoln Public Schools laptops inside after an apparent theft from the district's soon-to-open Northwest High School, according to police.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers arrived near Northwest 38th and Webster streets, northwest of the airport, around 10:27 p.m. Sunday after a grass fire had been reported in the area.

Instead of encountering flames, Vollmer said the officers found the vehicle with its doors open and 17 Apple MacBooks in and around the car.

Some of the laptops had been wrapped in towels and tucked under nearby bushes, he said.

After contacting district officials, police determined the laptops had been taken from a storage room at Lincoln Northwest, near Northwest 48th and Holdrege streets, Vollmer said. The storage area's deadbolt had been damaged, police learned.

Vollmer said the vehicle in question had not been reported stolen, but the car's owner has not been cited or arrested. An investigation is ongoing.