Police find 13-year-old Lincoln boy walking away from stolen SUV
Police find 13-year-old Lincoln boy walking away from stolen SUV

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

A 13-year-old Lincoln boy was referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office after police found him walking away from a stolen Range Rover early Sunday morning. 

Officer Erin Spilker said they were called just before 3 a.m. to the area of Northwest 53rd Street and West St. Paul Avenue about vehicles racing in the area. 

They got there to see a Range Rover and a GMC pickup take off but terminated the pursuit due to dangerous driving. Police later learned both had been stolen after being left parked in front of a home nearby unlocked with the keys inside.

Spilker said another officer coming into the area found the Range Rover and the teenager, who gave a false name. They learned he had been reported missing April 13 and referred him for false information. 

The white GMC pickup with in-transits still is unaccounted for, she said.

Police logo 2020
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

