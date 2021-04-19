Police find 13-year-old Lincoln boy walking away from stolen SUV

A 13-year-old Lincoln boy was referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office after police found him walking away from a stolen Range Rover early Sunday morning.

Officer Erin Spilker said they were called just before 3 a.m. to the area of Northwest 53rd Street and West St. Paul Avenue about vehicles racing in the area.

They got there to see a Range Rover and a GMC pickup take off but terminated the pursuit due to dangerous driving. Police later learned both had been stolen after being left parked in front of a home nearby unlocked with the keys inside.

Spilker said another officer coming into the area found the Range Rover and the teenager, who gave a false name. They learned he had been reported missing April 13 and referred him for false information.

The white GMC pickup with in-transits still is unaccounted for, she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.