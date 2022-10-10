Police find 10 spent shell casings after gunshots reported in southwest Lincoln

After responding to a report of gunshots in a southwest Lincoln neighborhood Saturday night, police found 10 spent shell casings more than 400 feet from a damaged residence, according to authorities.

A 38-year-old man who awoke to the sound of gunshots near Seventh and Peach streets at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday found one bullet had broken through a window of his house, and another had damaged his Hyundai sedan, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Officers found 10 spent shell casings about 450 feet — 150 yards — from the man's house, Vollmer said. The rounds had been fired from a handgun.

Because of the distance between the man's house and the casings, Vollmer said it's unclear whether the house was targeted or just struck by haphazard gunfire.