 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police find 10 spent shell casings after gunshots reported in southwest Lincoln

  • 0

After responding to a report of gunshots in a southwest Lincoln neighborhood Saturday night, police found 10 spent shell casings more than 400 feet from a damaged residence, according to authorities.

A 38-year-old man who awoke to the sound of gunshots near Seventh and Peach streets at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday found one bullet had broken through a window of his house, and another had damaged his Hyundai sedan, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Officers found 10 spent shell casings about 450 feet — 150 yards — from the man's house, Vollmer said. The rounds had been fired from a handgun.

Because of the distance between the man's house and the casings, Vollmer said it's unclear whether the house was targeted or just struck by haphazard gunfire.

3 men break into central Lincoln apartment, rob tenants of $1,000, police say
Nebraska schools using federal COVID-19 relief to invest in social emotional learning
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian villagers on the frontline refuse to leave their homes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News