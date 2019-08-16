{{featured_button_text}}

Police say they arrested a 31-year-old Lincoln man after he was allegedly caught on video stealing a bank bag with $1,000 of keno winnings in it.

Officer Angela Sands said a manager at 1st Avenue Lounge, near North First Street and Cornhusker Highway, reported that on Monday night the bag was taken from behind the bar. The employee checked the surveillance video and recognized the thief as a former employee.

Police arrested him Thursday for misdemeanor theft after finding him with $380 cash in his pocket.

