Police say they arrested a 31-year-old Lincoln man after he was allegedly caught on video stealing a bank bag with $1,000 of keno winnings in it.
Officer Angela Sands said a manager at 1st Avenue Lounge, near North First Street and Cornhusker Highway, reported that on Monday night the bag was taken from behind the bar. The employee checked the surveillance video and recognized the thief as a former employee.
Police arrested him Thursday for misdemeanor theft after finding him with $380 cash in his pocket.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-16-2019
Last, First Name: SHERIDAN, ERICKA Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 06/05/1991 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 17:41:07 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-16-2019
Last, First Name: HART, ROSEMARY Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 05/15/1991 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 17:39:21 Charges: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-16-2019
Last, First Name: GERGEN, DANIEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/16/1984 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 16:34:35 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-16-2019
Last, First Name: KANN, DUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/25/1993 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 16:05:00 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-16-2019
Last, First Name: DEAVER, KELSEY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/08/1998 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 15:37:42 Charges: DUI W/PASSENGER UNDER 16 (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DUI-.15+ (1ST OFF) (MW) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-16-2019
Last, First Name: JIMENEZ, ADRIAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 03/23/1998 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 14:46:34 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ISSUE BAD CHECK $0-$500 (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-16-2019
Last, First Name: ROSENBERG, DAVID Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/16/1992 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 14:43:05 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-16-2019
Last, First Name: CARLSON, DANIEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/22/1995 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 13:26:58 Charges: COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M) ATTEMPT BURGLARY (F3A) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-16-2019
Last, First Name: LARSEN, AMY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 10/05/1973 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 12:26:59 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-16-2019
Last, First Name: LEAR, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/13/1983 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 12:06:50 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-16-2019
Last, First Name: HORN, MATTHEW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/20/1982 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 11:56:54 Charges: CONFINE FOR OTHER AUTHORITY -SPEC AGRMNT (X)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-16-2019
Last, First Name: WILSON, JOLENE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 06/06/1964 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 09:27:18 Charges: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-16-2019
Last, First Name: BROWN, JOSHUA Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/21/1984 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 08:25:41 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-16-2019
Last, First Name: FORD, ERIC Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/23/1985 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 06:46:40 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-16-2019
Last, First Name: RUSH, RICKI Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/31/1965 Booking Time: 08/14/2019 / 00:22:35 Charges: NO OPERATOR LICENSE (M3) DUI W/REFUSAL (1 PRIOR CONV) (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-16-2019
Last, First Name: DEBOER, JENNIFER Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/28/1990 Booking Time: 08/13/2019 / 19:27:34 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-16-2019
Last, First Name: DEVRIES, DANIEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/05/1965 Booking Time: 08/13/2019 / 19:13:58 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-16-2019
Last, First Name: WOLFE, GABRIEL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/05/1985 Booking Time: 08/13/2019 / 18:03:25 Charges: DISOBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGN OR DEVICE (I) OCCUPANT PROTECTION SYSTEM (I) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) VEHICLE WITHOUT LIGHTS NOT IN COMPLIANCE (I) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) RESISTING ARREST (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-16-2019
Last, First Name: YOUNG, NOLAN Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 07/18/1968 Booking Time: 08/13/2019 / 17:16:41 Charges: ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F2A) USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY (F2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-16-2019
Last, First Name: SMITH, SAWYER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/17/1994 Booking Time: 08/13/2019 / 15:18:48 Charges: POSS MARIJUANA, LESS THAN 1 OZ - 1ST OFF (I) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO SIGNAL BEFORE 100 FEET (I) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) DUI-2ND >.15 (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-16-2019
Last, First Name: CURRY, SHONDA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 01/31/1985 Booking Time: 08/13/2019 / 14:46:46 Charges: SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) VIOLATION OF PAROLE (B) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2 FELONY (F2A) STRADDLING LANE LINES (I) ISSUE BAD CHECK LESS THAN $200 (M2) FAIL TO PROPERLY DISPLAY PLATES (I) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-16-2019
Last, First Name: MANN, MATTHEW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/16/1990 Booking Time: 08/13/2019 / 14:16:43 Charges: STRANGULATION (F3A) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-16-2019
Last, First Name: MONTGOMERY, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/31/1960 Booking Time: 08/13/2019 / 13:26:29 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
